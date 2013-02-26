STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 1.64 percent and the broader NSE index 1.6 percent lower, to their lowest close in three months on Tuesday, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank were hit by caution ahead of the 2013/14 budget, although mobile operators rallied on expectations of a cut in airwave auction prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 7.82 percent as caution prevailed ahead of Thursday's federal budget, offsetting the positive of RBI's bond buy announcement this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.09/10 per dollar compared with its previous close of 53.8650/8750, retreating sharply from a more than one-week high touched in the previous session, hit by a global sell-off of risk assets and month-end dollar demand from importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS falls to a near one-month low in the session, ending down 4 bps at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus Monday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent with demand remaining firm at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)