STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended 1.52 percent lower and the broader NSE index closed 1.79 percent down, falling to three-month lows as state-run lenders declined after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross market borrowing target as part of its 2013/14 budget, raising concerns about liquidity in the banking system. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points (bps) to 7.87 percent after the government announced a higher-than-expected gross market borrowing of 6.29 trillion rupees. The GDP data for the December quarter showed a further slowing of growth at 4.5 percent, which should support bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.36/37 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.86/87, retreating from a three-week high hit earlier, after the 2013/14 budget increased spending despite keeping fiscal deficit targets in place, while measures to attract foreign flows were seen as limited. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 7.22 percent while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)