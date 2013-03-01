STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index
0.22 percent higher, with investors looking to buy bargains
after they were over-sold post the budget in the previous
session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.85 percent after the October-December growth data
released post market hours on Thursday came in sharply below
market expectations raising hopes of a rate cut by the central
bank in March.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 54.62/63 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.36/37, tracking losses in most other Asian
currencies and the euro but the rupee recovered from a 1-1/2
month low of 54.73, reached in opening deals, as the finance
minister clarified on the tax residency certificate for foreign
investors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.20
percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)