STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.37 percent lower, as global risk aversion sparked broad-based selling in domestic blue chips, including in Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki, at a time when sentiment is already weak. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.89 percent, recovering from a sell-off that traders saw as excessive after the release of higher-than-expected borrowing target last week, with markets supported by hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends marginally stronger at 54.86/87 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.90/91, after hitting its lowest level in nearly two months earlier in the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, easing further from Friday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)