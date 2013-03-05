STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index 0.71 percent higher and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent up, tracking strength in Asian markets, with rate-sensitive stocks leading gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.87 percent, as traders are light after the heavy selloff seen post the higher-than-expected 2012/13 gross borrowing numbers. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 54.79/80 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.86/87, mirroring gains in shares and Asian FX strength. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.18 percent while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent, moving back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)