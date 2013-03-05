STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.95 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 1 percent. The gains were in line with Asian shares that rebounded sharply on Tuesday, reclaiming most of the previous day's steep losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.87 percent as traders are light after the heavy sell-off seen post the higher-than-expected 2012/13 gross borrowing numbers. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 54.71/72 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.86/87, mirroring gains in shares and Asian FX strength. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and one-year OIS unchanged, at 7.19 percent and 7.57 percent respectively, as markets take a breather after sharp falls in the previous session. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent, moving back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)