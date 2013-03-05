STOCKS
The BSE index gains 0.95 percent, while the
50-share NSE index is up 1 percent. The gains were in
line with Asian shares that rebounded sharply on Tuesday,
reclaiming most of the previous day's steep losses.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.87 percent as traders are light after the heavy
sell-off seen post the higher-than-expected 2012/13 gross
borrowing numbers.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 54.71/72 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.86/87, mirroring gains in shares and Asian
FX strength.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and one-year OIS
unchanged, at 7.19 percent and 7.57 percent respectively, as
markets take a breather after sharp falls in the previous
session.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent, moving
back towards the repo rate after easing to 7.00/7.10 percent on
Monday.
