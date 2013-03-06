STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.38 percent while the broader NSE index also gains 0.33 percent taking cues from Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.87 percent with mild selling pressure as the market is disappointed by the absence of open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.67/68 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar, tracking a risk-on mood in the global market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year is steady at 7.57 percent and the five-year OIS rate is also flat at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is steady at 7.70/7.75 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)