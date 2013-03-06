STOCKS
The BSE index ends 0.57 percent higher while the broader NSE
index closes up 0.59 percent, as hopes about the U.S. economy
and a weakening rupee boosted software services exporters, while
Larsen & Toubro gained after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to
"buy."
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 7.86 percent on improvement in cash
conditions. Dealers are awaiting key macro data next week ahead
of the March 19 RBI review.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at
54.7150/7250 versus its previous close of 54.92/93 per dollar,
as a global risk rally boosted Asian currencies and shares, but
persistent dollar demand from oil firms prevented sharper gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.56 percent
and the five-year OIS rate 1 bp higher at 7.20
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
Tuesday close of 7.70/7.75 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)