STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.88 percent and the broader NSE index 0.96 percent lower, led by lenders such as ICICI Bank as the rupee's slump to a record low sparked fears of continued foreign outflows and cemented expectations the central bank would avoid cutting interest rates in July. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 7.57 percent as the rupee slumps to a record low, spurring concerns that foreign fund outflows will continue from the debt markets. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee falls to a record low of 61.21 to a dollar exacerbating fears about the funding of the current account deficit and sending policy makers scrambling to find quick fix solutions beyond sporadic interventions. It closed at 60.61/62 from its Friday close of 60.225/235. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 6 basis points to 7.60 percent while the one-year rate is 5 basis points higher at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus Friday's close at 6.60/6.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)