STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.81 percent, tracking gains in global equities spurred by strong U.S. job data last week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.51 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee opened stronger, following measures by the central bank and the market regulator to curb speculative trading in foreign exchange derivatives. The partially convertible rupee opened at 59.80 per dollar and is currently trading at 60.24/25 as importers took the gain as a buying opportunity. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 6 basis points to 7.54 percent while the one-year rate is 4 basis points lower at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Monday's close at 7.60/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)