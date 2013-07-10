STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.04 percent higher, with caution prevailing ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy minutes and its Chairman Ben Bernanke comments. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.53 percent as the central bank takes steps to support the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.19/20 versus its previous close of 60.14/15. It earlier gained to 59.95 on RBI's move to allow dollar buying by oil firms from a single bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)