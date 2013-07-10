STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.75 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent lower as IndusInd Bank fell after its quarterly earnings disappointed investors, sparking caution about the upcoming reporting season. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gained for a second session on hopes that recent central bank measures would help support the currency, helping arrest heavy debt sales by foreign investors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.52 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose aided by further steps from the central bank to curb speculative trading in the currency, although weak domestic shares and demand from importers kept larger gains in check. The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.66/67 per dollar vs Tuesday's close of 60.14/15. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate ended down 10 bps at 7.47 percent, while the one-year rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 6.80/7.00 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)