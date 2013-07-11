STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 1.73 percent, while the broader NSE index 1.78 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian stock markets after seemingly dovish comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 8 basis points at 7.44 percent on the back of Fed chief comments. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.55/56 per dollar compared to its Wednesday's close of 59.66/67, tracking gains in most other Asian peers on the back of the Fed comments. The unit earlier rose to a more than one-week high of 59.32 in opening deals. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate down 7 bps at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/25 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 6.80/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)