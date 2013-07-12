STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.76 percent, while the broader NSE index is also up 0.5 percent, having hit their highest levels since May 31 earlier in the day. Infosys Ltd's shares surge after the software exporter retained its revenue growth forecast for the full year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 7.46 percent, awaiting release of June retail inflation and May industrial output data after market hours. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.10/11 per dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850, on higher importer demand for dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.46 percent, while the one-year rate rising 3 bps to 7.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent compared with its Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)