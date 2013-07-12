STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.76 percent, while the
broader NSE index is also up 0.5 percent, having hit their
highest levels since May 31 earlier in the day. Infosys Ltd's
shares surge after the software exporter retained its
revenue growth forecast for the full year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1
basis point to 7.46 percent, awaiting release of June retail
inflation and May industrial output data after market hours.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.10/11 per
dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850, on
higher importer demand for dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.46 percent, while the
one-year rate rising 3 bps to 7.52 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent compared with its
Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent.
