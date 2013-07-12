STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 1.44 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 1.25 percent, marking their highest close in 1-1/2 months, as Infosys surged after it defied some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast, which lifted other IT services stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 7.54 percent, snapping three days of price gains, as the rupee's weakness continued to weigh with caution also prevailing ahead of the key economic data due before the central bank's policy review at the end of the month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.56/57 per dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850. The rupee rebounded in late trade on Friday boosted by dollar selling by state-run banks likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India which helped the local unit snap a nine-week losing streak. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.49 percent, while the one-year rate rising 4 bps to 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent compared with its Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)