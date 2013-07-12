STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index is up 1.44 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 1.25 percent, marking their highest
close in 1-1/2 months, as Infosys surged after it defied some
analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast,
which lifted other IT services stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7
basis points at 7.54 percent, snapping three days of price
gains, as the rupee's weakness continued to weigh with caution
also prevailing ahead of the key economic data due before the
central bank's policy review at the end of the month.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.56/57 per
dollar compared with its Thursday close of 59.6750/6850. The
rupee rebounded in late trade on Friday boosted by dollar
selling by state-run banks likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank
of India which helped the local unit snap a nine-week losing
streak.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.49 percent, while the
one-year rate rising 4 bps to 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent compared with its
Thursday's close of 7.25/30 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)