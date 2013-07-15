STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.3 percent lower, on profit taking after
closing at 1-1/2-month highs on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4
basis points at 7.58 percent, after data showed factory output
contracted in May, while retail inflation remained high in June.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.95/96 per
dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, as a
contraction in factory output and high retail inflation added to
concerns about an economy already hurting under a record current
account deficit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate up 7 basis points (bps) at 7.56
percent, while the one-year rate rises 8 bps to 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent compared with its
Friday close of 7.10/20 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)