STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.3 percent lower, on profit taking after closing at 1-1/2-month highs on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.58 percent, after data showed factory output contracted in May, while retail inflation remained high in June. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.95/96 per dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, as a contraction in factory output and high retail inflation added to concerns about an economy already hurting under a record current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 7 basis points (bps) at 7.56 percent, while the one-year rate rises 8 bps to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent compared with its Friday close of 7.10/20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)