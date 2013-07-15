STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.37 percent and the
broader NSE index is 0.35 percent higher, tracking higher Asian
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
basis points at 7.56 percent, after June wholesale price
inflation data comes in line with expectations.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee off intra-day lows at
59.92/94 per dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57,
after June wholesale price inflation data comes in line with
expectations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year OIS rate up 11 bps at 7.60 percent, while the
one-year rate rises 6 bps to 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its
Friday close of 7.10/20 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)