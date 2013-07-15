STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.38 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed up 0.36 percent, marking their highest
closing level in 1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming
earnings results and in-line wholesale inflation data boosted
blue chips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point
at 7.55 percent, dropping sharply from the day's high of 7.61
percent after June wholesale price inflation data came in line
with expectations.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.89/90 per
dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, as recent
economic data worsened concerns about an economy reeling under a
record current account deficit, clouding the outlook for the
currency that hit a record low this month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year OIS rate closed up 10 bps at 7.59 percent,
while the one-year rate rose 7 bps to 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closed at 7.15/7.25 percent compared with
Friday close of 7.10/20 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)