STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.36 percent, marking their highest closing level in 1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming earnings results and in-line wholesale inflation data boosted blue chips. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.55 percent, dropping sharply from the day's high of 7.61 percent after June wholesale price inflation data came in line with expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 59.89/90 per dollar compared with its Friday close of 59.56/57, as recent economic data worsened concerns about an economy reeling under a record current account deficit, clouding the outlook for the currency that hit a record low this month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate closed up 10 bps at 7.59 percent, while the one-year rate rose 7 bps to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 7.15/7.25 percent compared with Friday close of 7.10/20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)