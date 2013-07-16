STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index slips 1.25 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 1.41 percent as financial companies such as IDFC Ltd fall after the announcement of central bank's measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield at 8.07 percent versus Monday's close of 7.67 percent. The yield rose as much as 59 basis points to 8.26 percent earlier in the session. Bonds slumped and interest rate swaps surged, while the rupee posted modest gains after the central bank took steps to rein in rupee liquidity, in a move that will raise interest rates in the economy. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 59.41/43 per dollar versus Monday's close of 59.89/90. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 66 bps at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 percentage point to 8.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.25 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.15/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)