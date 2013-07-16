STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.91 percent, while the
broader NSE index ended down 1.25 percent, snapping a three-day
winning streak, as lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial
firms slumped after the central bank raised short-term interest
rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 52 basis points
to 8.07 percent. Yields jumped the most in four-and-a-half years
after the central bank curbed liquidity in a bid to shore up
the struggling rupee, a move that will spike interest rates
across the economy.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gained 1 percent to 59.31/32
per dollar versus Monday's close of 59.89/90 on the RBI's
liquidity steps.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The five-year OIS rate surged 50 bps to 8.09 percent, while
the one-year rate rose 116 bps to 8.76 percent, sharply bear
flattening the OIS curve.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 6.20/6.30 percent after rising to
as much as 9.25 percent earlier in the day. It had closed at
7.15/7.25 percent on Monday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)