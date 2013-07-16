STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.91 percent, while the broader NSE index ended down 1.25 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial firms slumped after the central bank raised short-term interest rates in a bid to curb the rupee's slide. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 52 basis points to 8.07 percent. Yields jumped the most in four-and-a-half years after the central bank curbed liquidity in a bid to shore up the struggling rupee, a move that will spike interest rates across the economy. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gained 1 percent to 59.31/32 per dollar versus Monday's close of 59.89/90 on the RBI's liquidity steps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate surged 50 bps to 8.09 percent, while the one-year rate rose 116 bps to 8.76 percent, sharply bear flattening the OIS curve. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.20/6.30 percent after rising to as much as 9.25 percent earlier in the day. It had closed at 7.15/7.25 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)