STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.32 percent, while the
broader NSE index gained 0.09 percent, after shares in Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd jumped, cheering April-June
earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.01
percent ahead of a bond auction that will be a key signal to
whether the central bank's steps aimed at keeping rupee
liquidity tight are working.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 59.80/81 per dollar from Thursday's
close of 59.67/68 on fears that the RBI's steps to stabilize the
rupee by reducing cash may fail.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate higher 5 bps at 8.05
percent, while the one-year rate rose 5 bps to 8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from Thursday's close
of 6.25/6.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)