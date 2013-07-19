STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.11 percent, while the
broader NSE index fell 0.15 percent, after rising earlier to
their highest intraday level in nearly two months as HDFC fell
on lower-than-expected June quarter earnings while blue chips
such as Sun Pharma declined on profit-booking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 5 basis points
at 7.94 percent after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the
country's measures to drain liquidity would be temporary and on
reports that a sovereign bond issuance was being
considered.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 59.35/36 per dollar from
Thursday's close of 59.67/68 after the central bank was rumoured
intervening late in the session to support a currency that had
floundered and been on the verge of wiping out all gains since
policymakers' measures to drain liquidity.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate ended up 2 bps at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate also rose 2 bps to 8.61
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 6.25/6.35 percent from Thursday's
close of 6.25/6.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)