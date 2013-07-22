STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.34 percent higher, as foreign investors turn buyers in the cash market after four sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 7.97 percent as dealers offload Friday auction stock and on fears of more liquidity tightening steps from the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 59.45/46 per dollar versus 59.35/36 Friday close on dollar demand from importers, particularly oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus Friday's close of 6.25/6.35 percent at the beginning of the reserve reporting week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)