STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index ends 0.04 percent higher, led by gains in stocks such as HDFC on value-buying, but Larsen & Toubro Ltd slumped after posting disappointing earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 15 basis points at 8.09 percent after senior government sources, who met central bank officials, told Reuters a hike in the policy rate would not be ruled out if the rupee were to slide further. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closes weaker at 59.72/73 per dollar versus 59.35/36 Friday close after government sources told Reuters that India is not considering issuing a sovereign bond to offshore investors right now, dampening hopes for large dollar fund inflows which could have changed the rupee's fortune. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 8 bps at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate up 15 bps at 8.76 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent versus Friday's close of 6.25/6.35 percent at the beginning of the reserve reporting week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)