STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.71 percent lower as Indian banks fall after the central bank announced fresh measures to drain cash, making access to short-term funds harder. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 32 basis points to 8.49 percent after the central bank's move to tighten rupee liquidity further in an attempt to shore up the weak local currency, which only edged up modestly despite the measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.47/50 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.76/77 per dollar after RBI measures. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rises 22 basis points to 8.40 percent and the one-year rate rose 43 bps to 9.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.50/9.55 percent from 6.50/6.55 percent at its last close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)