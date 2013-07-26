STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index was also 0.28 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian sharemarkets and at the start of a new derivatives contract. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 9 basis points (bps) lower at 8.10 percent, tracking the rupee but further gains would be limited ahead of the sale of 150 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 58.71/72 per dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 on the back of the chief economic adviser's comments, while gains in the euro and other Asian currencies also aid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 6 bps lower at 8.22 percent, while the one-year rate down 8 bps at 9.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent compared with its close of 6.25/6.30 percent as demand higher on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)