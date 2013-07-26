STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.24 percent as rate-sensitive stocks fall ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 30. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points (bps) lower at 8.15 percent tracking the rupee but further gains would be limited ahead of the results of 150 billion rupees of bonds sold earlier in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 58.90/91 per dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 on the chief economic adviser's comments, while gains in the euro and other Asian currencies also aid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.28 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.00/10.25 percent against Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent as demand higher on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)