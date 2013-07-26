STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.36 percent, marking their first weekly fall in five as Hindustan Unilever slumped after its June-quarter sales missed forecast, while banks such as HDFC Bank fell on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps) lower at 8.16 percent as the central bank's steps to further tighten cash to curb rupee speculation showed high short-term rates were here to stay. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.04/05 per dollar compared with its close of 59.11/12 as the central bank's measures to drain liquidity shore up the currency, but gave up most gains as sustained dollar demand from importers to meet month-end import commitments weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate unchanged at 8.28 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.75/10.00 percent against Thursday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent on higher demand on the last day of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)