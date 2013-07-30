STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.11 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.08 percent lower, ahead of the central bank's rate
decision.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to
8.18 percent after RBI says rupee stability is its main
macroeconomic objective in its macroreview.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.62/63 per
dollar against 59.415/425 at last close on the back of weaker
Asian currencies and awaiting the central bank's rate decision.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate is 4 bps higher at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate 7 bps is up at 9.32 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent against Monday's
close of 10.00/10.15 percent, closely tracking the central
bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)