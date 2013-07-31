STOCKS
-----------------------
India's NSE index edges down on Wednesday to its lowest
close in a month as lenders extend recent declines on
uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain its
measures to defend the rupee by raising short-term interest
rates. The benchmark BSE index closes down 0.01 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.23 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian bonds gain after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
vowed to take measures to bring inflows and plug the current
account deficit, while also assuring to stick to the country's
fiscal deficit target for the year. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield closes down 8 basis points at 8.17 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee gains, recovering after coming close to
hitting a record low, as policymakers pledged renewed efforts to
defend the currency, while traders also cited central bank
intervention. The partially convertible rupee closes at 60.40/41
per dollar compared with 60.47/48 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closes up 2
basis points at 8.41 percent while the 1-year rate ends up 2 bps
at 9.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate closes at 9.75/9.85 percent from
its last close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)