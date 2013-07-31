STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index edges down on Wednesday to its lowest close in a month as lenders extend recent declines on uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain its measures to defend the rupee by raising short-term interest rates. The benchmark BSE index closes down 0.01 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.23 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bonds gain after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram vowed to take measures to bring inflows and plug the current account deficit, while also assuring to stick to the country's fiscal deficit target for the year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 8 basis points at 8.17 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gains, recovering after coming close to hitting a record low, as policymakers pledged renewed efforts to defend the currency, while traders also cited central bank intervention. The partially convertible rupee closes at 60.40/41 per dollar compared with 60.47/48 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closes up 2 basis points at 8.41 percent while the 1-year rate ends up 2 bps at 9.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closes at 9.75/9.85 percent from its last close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)