STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.02 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.12 percent. Financial Technologies (India) Ltd gains 11.5 percent in volatile trading after slumping 73 percent over the previous two sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark bond yield falls 12 basis points to 8.16 percent after U.S. Treasury yields ease on jobs data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 60.85/86 to the dollar from its Friday close of 60.10/11 after U.S. jobs data was seen making the Federal Reserve more cautious about rolling back its economic stimulus soon. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 10 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 9.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/9.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)