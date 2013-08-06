STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.84 percent and the broader
NSE index 1 percent lower, tracking a record low rupee and weak
Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 8.24
percent tailing weak sentiments for the rupee.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee fell to a record low, showing the month-old
cash tightening steps from the central bank have so far failed
to prop up the currency. The unit at 61.41/45 per dollar from
its Monday's close of 60.88/89.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate at 8.42
percent from 8.34 percent at Monday's close, while the one-year
rate is at 9.18 percent from 9.11 percent at its last close.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.45/8.55 percent from Monday's close
of 9.20/9.25 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)