STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.43 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.65 percent lower, tracking a record low rupee and
weak Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark bond yield up 10 basis points (bps) at 8.30
percent tailing weak sentiments for the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee fell to a record low, showing the month-old
cash tightening steps from the central bank have so far failed
to prop up the currency. The unit is at 61.75/77 per dollar
compared with its Monday's close of 60.88/89.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 15
bps at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate higher 19 bps at
9.30 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close
of 9.20/9.25 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)