STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares retreated for a second straight session on Wednesday as drugmaker Lupin slumped after domestic revenue fell, while Tata Motors was hit after reporting a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.36 percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 0.42 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rose on media reports the government will ease overseas borrowing rules for companies and banks to help prop up a currency that hit a record low on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points lower at 8.14 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee fell to within striking distance of a record low, as dealers waited for word from policymakers on steps to boost inflows and prop up the battered currency. The rupee closed at 61.30/31 against the dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.77/78. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 1 bp at 8.40 percent. The one-year rate ended up 6 bps at 9.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 10.20/10.25 percent from its last close of 10.00/10.25 percent.