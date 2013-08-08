STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.08 percent, while the broader NSE index drops 0.01 percent in choppy trading. Tata Motors gains 3 percent on hopes of higher Jaguar Land Rover sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.17 percent ahead of a 150 billion rupee bond sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.23/24 against the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, helped by gains in regional risk assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.38 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp higher at 9.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 10.25/10.40 percent from its last close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)