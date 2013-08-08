STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 0.53 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.65 percent as blue chips such as Tata Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd advance. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.17 percent ahead of a 150 billion rupee bond sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 60.99/61.03 against the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, as exporters step up sales of the greenback on expectations the central bank will prevent further large gains in the pair. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 6 bps at 8.34 percent. The one-year rate 4 bps lower at 9.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)