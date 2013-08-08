STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.67 percent at 18,789.34 points, while the broader NSE index closes up 0.84 percent at 5,565.65 points, as Ranbaxy Laboratories surged after higher U.S. quarterly sales, while a recovery in the rupee also supported the broader market. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.12 percent, helped by growing hopes that policymakers would soon announce more steps to help the rupee, which is in a free-fall. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 60.88/89 against the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 61.30/31, on hopes for some more measures from the government and the central bank over the weekend, while dollar selling by exporters and some intervention by RBI also aided. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended down 4 bps at 8.36 percent. The one-year rate closed 3 bps lower at 9.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate closed at 10.10/10.20 percent, little changed from 10.20/10.25 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)