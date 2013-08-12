STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.33 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.17 percent, led by good earnings by
pharma companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 10 basis points higher
at 8.22 percent after the RBI further tightens cash with the
sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management bills every week.
RUPEE
The rupee is stronger at 60.59/60 against the dollar versus
Thursday's close of 60.88/89, after the RBI further tightens
cash to prop the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is 16
bps higher at 8.45 percent. The one-year rate 27 bps is higher
at 9.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than
10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)