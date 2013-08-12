STOCKS
Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday with defensive
stocks such as ITC rising on HSBC's upgrade, while Sun Pharma
surged after its adjusted June-quarter profit beat estimates.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.84 percent while the broader NSE
index also gained 0.84 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bonds fell the most in more than a week on
Monday after the government's proposals to lower the current
account deficit were seen lacking in specifics and after the
central bank last week announced additional steps to drain cash.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 18 basis points higher at
8.30 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weakened on Monday despite the central
bank's third round of cash tightening measures announced last
week after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's measures to contain
the current account deficit were seen lacking specifics. The
partially convertible rupee closed at 61.2750/2850 per dollar
compared with 60.88/89 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 23
bps higher at 8.52 percent. The 1-year rate ended 47 bps up at
9.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends at 10.25/10.30 percent, higher than
its 10.10/10.20 percent close on Thursday.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)