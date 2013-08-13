STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index gains 0.32 percent while the broader NSE index rises 0.26 percent as technology shares gain tracking weakness in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.37 percent tracking the weak rupee which was heading towards its record low of 61.80, despite the additional measures announced by the government late on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.58/59 per dollar compared to its Monday's close of 61.2750/2850 as contraction in the June factory output hurts sentiment while the government's additional measures fail to give confidence to the market which remains skeptical of the country's abilitity to attract foreign fund inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps higher at 8.62 percent. The 1-year rate 7 bps up at 9.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent higher than its close of 10.25/10.30 percent as demand is stronger in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)