STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index also gains 0.3 percent. Traders awaiting the wholesale price data for further direction. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.47 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. Traders will watch the wholesale price inflation data due around noon for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.55/56 per dollar, weaker than its Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 on the back of heavy demand from importers with the rupee measures announced so far failing to have a large impact. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 9 bps higher at 8.68 percent. The one-year rate up 4 bps at 9.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's two-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, unchanged from Tuesday close, as demand remains strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)