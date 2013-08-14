STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent, while the broader
NSE index also gains 0.04 percent, off the day's highs as
wholesale price inflation came in above estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points at 8.50
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.35/37 per dollar,
weaker than its Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 on the back of heavy
demand from importers with the rupee measures announced so far
failing to have a large impact.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps
higher at 8.69 percent. The one-year rate up 6 bps at 9.68
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's two-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent, little
changed from Tuesday close, as demand remains strong in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)