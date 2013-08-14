STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, led by
Tata Group companies after Tata Motors surged on unit Jaguar
Land Rover's July sales and Tata Steel gained as its quarterly
profit nearly doubled. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.72
percent, while broader NSE index rose 0.75.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark government bond yields surged to their
highest in fifteen months as an unexpected jump in inflation
added to the woes of policymakers struggling to prop up the
battered rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 10 basis
points higher at 8.50 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weakened as sustained dollar demand from
importers, especially oil firms, weighed, while the sudden jump
in headline inflation in July to a five-month high also hurt
sentiment. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43/44
per dollar compared with 61.19/20 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 7
basis points higher at 8.66 percent. The 1-year rate ended 2 bps
lower at 9.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, against Tuesday's
close of 10.25/30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)