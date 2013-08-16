STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 3.97 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 4.08 percent, marking their biggest daily drop
in almost two years, as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit
across the board on fears U.S. stimulus tapering would trigger
foreign selling and as the rupee hit a record low.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 38 basis points at
8.88 percent to a 21-month high as the rupee slid to a record
low despite policy makers' efforts to defend the currency. Yield
rose 76 bps in the week, the most in four-and-half years.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.65/66 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 after earlier
marking its all-time low at 62.03, sparking late intervention
from the central bank as its measures to tighten capital
outflows raised concerns they could spook foreign investors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 28 basis
points (bps) higher at 8.94 percent. The one-year rate also up
36 bps at 9.96 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 10.15/10.20 percent, up from
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)