STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.21 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 1.35 percent, as the rupee's fall sparks fears
of more steps by the central bank.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at
8.95 percent, a 21-month high, as the rupee slid to a record low
despite policy makers' efforts to defend the currency.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee fell to a record low of
62.46 to the dollar on worries that the current steps unveiled
by the government will fail to curb the rupee's fall. It had
closed at 61.65/66 per dollar on Friday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
unchanged at 8.94 percent. The one-year rate is 8 bps lower at
9.88 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, against Friday's
close of 10.15/10.20 percent, at the beginning of the second
week of the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)