STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest close in 11 months, as blue chips slumped after a record low rupee aided fears of foreign selling and more steps by the central bank to stem dollar outflows. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.56 percent, while the broader NSE index slumped 1.69 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 35 basis points to 9.23 percent as the rupee slid to a record low. RUPEE -------------- The rupee hit a record low as India's defence of the currency failed to stop its decline but exacted a rising toll, with bond yields surging to five-year highs and investors demanding higher returns in an auction of cash bills. The partially convertible rupee tumbled as far as 63.30 to the dollar before ending at 63.13/14, down 2.3 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Sept. 22, 2011. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 25 bps higher at 9.19 percent. The one-year rate is 18 bps higher at 10.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, against Friday's close of 10.15/10.20 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)