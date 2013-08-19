STOCKS
India's NSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its
lowest close in 11 months, as blue chips slumped after a record
low rupee aided fears of foreign selling and more steps by the
central bank to stem dollar outflows. The benchmark BSE index
fell 1.56 percent, while the broader NSE index slumped 1.69
percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 35 basis points
to 9.23 percent as the rupee slid to a record low.
RUPEE
The rupee hit a record low as India's defence of the
currency failed to stop its decline but exacted a rising toll,
with bond yields surging to five-year highs and investors
demanding higher returns in an auction of cash bills. The
partially convertible rupee tumbled as far as 63.30 to the
dollar before ending at 63.13/14, down 2.3 percent, its biggest
single-day fall since Sept. 22, 2011.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 25
bps higher at 9.19 percent. The one-year rate is 18 bps higher
at 10.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, against Friday's
close of 10.15/10.20 percent, at the beginning of the second
week of the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)