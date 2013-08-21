STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 1.1 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.3 percent higher, as bank shares surge after RBI eases cash, bond holding norms. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 69 basis points on the day at 8.21 percent after the central bank said late on Tuesday it will buy bonds and eased bond-holding rules for banks to ease tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee recovers to 63.19/20 per dollar versus 63.25/26 percent at its last close on the back of strong local stocks, with banking shares leading the gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down 60 bps at 8.35 percent. The one-year rate is 44 bps lower at 9.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent, against Tuesday's close of 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)