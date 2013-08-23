STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.9 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.93 percent, supported by higher global shares and some recovery in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.26 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 64.38/39 per dollar versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the rupee was undervalued. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.47 percent. The one-year rate 8 bps lower at 9.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate almost unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)