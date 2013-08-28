STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent lower, hit by a record low rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.82 percent, tracking the rupee's fall to a record low and a jump in crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was at 67.87/90 per dollar, sharply below its previous close of 66.24/25, after marking a record low of 68.75 as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 16 basis points at 8.94 percent and the one-year rate higher 18 bps at 10.02 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, from the previous close of 10.15/10.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)