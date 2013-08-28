STOCKS
Indian shares ended flat, recovering from a nearly 3 percent
fall earlier in the session, led by gains in software services
exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services, while banks
recovered on value buying. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16
percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.05 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session
on Wednesday in volatile trading, tailing the rupee which made
new lows on fears that foreigners will continue to exit the
country as economic challenges mount. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield rose 18 basis points to 8.96 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee slumped to a record low near 69 to the
dollar on worries that foreign investors will continue to sell
out of a country facing stiff economic challenges and volatile
global markets. The pummelling in markets sent the rupee reeling
3.7 percent to an all-time low of 68.85 with the unit closing
just a touch off that, at 68.80/81 per dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed
up 32 bps at 9.10 percent and the one-year rate ended 32 bps
higher at 10.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent, from the previous
close of 10.15/10.20 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)